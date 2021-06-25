Dear Larry: You have made us proud

Dear Larry,

Congratulations on the conclusion of your brilliant service as president of Illinois State University! You were truly the right man at the right time, and you should be very proud of everything you have accomplished for ISU. Marlene has been the perfect first lady, and together you have set the bar of excellence extremely high. Kathie and I are loyal alumni, and you have made us very proud. We will miss your inspired leadership and passion.

I have enjoyed being a fellow member of Normal Rotary Club with you. I clearly remember your first Rotary meeting after being appointed president, when you declared that you had no intention of transitioning to honorary membership in our club, but would continue to attend and serve as your schedule permitted. Thank you for that commitment.

You and Marlene have been faithful and generous supporters of “Tee It Up," for the GFPD, and we are very grateful. You always inquire about Max and express your concern for his health. Your appearance to speak to our golf guests at Weibring Golf Club in the middle of a very busy day, and on your birthday, during our very first year was and is very much appreciated. Kathie and I highly value our friendship with you and Marlene.

Best wishes for a healthy, happy and fulfilling retirement.

With respect and admiration,

Alan Chapman

