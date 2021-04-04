DIETZ: A time to arise and thrive at Illinois State University

We have all spent the last year coming to grips with sadness and loss, fear and anxiety, and a complete disruption of every routine during the world’s worst health crisis in our lifetimes.

Illinois State University — like every school, business, organization, family and individual — has been greatly impacted by COVID-19. We were forced to change how we teach and learn, how we conduct university operations and how we interact with each other. Face coverings, physical distancing and testing became our routine.

We are very optimistic about a move back to a more traditional on-campus experience this fall with students in the classroom, living in on-campus housing and participating in in-person events and activities. As we plan for the 2021-22 academic year, Illinois State will continue to follow the science as reflected through COVID-19 mitigation directives and protocols designated by national, state and local health and government leaders.

Despite the myriad challenges presented by this pandemic, Illinois State has continued to move forward with its teaching and research mission. I reflect on what has been achieved at Illinois State University during this most challenging of times.