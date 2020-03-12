You are the owner of this article.
Dietz: Coronavirus steps at Illinois State University could last through end of semester
Dietz: Coronavirus steps at Illinois State University could last through end of semester

Larry Dietz file art

Illinois State University President Larry Dietz is interviewed recently on the campus in Normal. He said in an interview Thursday that changes prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic could continue through the end of the semester.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Illinois State University President Larry Dietz said Thursday the suspension of in-person classes and other steps taken to control the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, could last through the end of the semester.

“I think we’re in this for several months,” Dietz said.

Whether the extension of spring break for an additional week will result in a lengthening of the semester hasn’t been determined.

“We’re kicking that around. We don’t have a decision on that,” he said.

“Our primary focus is safety and security for everybody — faculty, students and staff,” said Dietz.

ISU announced Wednesday that spring break would be extended until March 23 and online or other teach methods will be used until at least April 12.

The additional week of spring break will be used for faculty to get up to speed on alternatives to in-person instruction.

This story will be updated.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

