Dietz: Coronavirus steps at Illinois State University could last through end of semester

NORMAL — Illinois State University President Larry Dietz said Thursday the suspension of in-person classes and other steps taken to control the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, could last through the end of the semester.

“I think we’re in this for several months,” Dietz said.

Whether the extension of spring break for an additional week will result in a lengthening of the semester hasn’t been determined.

“We’re kicking that around. We don’t have a decision on that,” he said.

“Our primary focus is safety and security for everybody — faculty, students and staff,” said Dietz.