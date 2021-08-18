Dietz, veterans to be honored at Bloomington event

BLOOMINGTON — The Great Planes Life Foundation is honoring former Illinois State University President Larry Dietz and six local veterans at the annual "20 Stars for Life" event at 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington.

Dietz will be honored for his commitment to to the foundation's "Stay 4" project, which addresses the high school drop-out crisis and assists low-income and at-risk high school students who demonstrate the ability to succeed.

Also honored will be Army Sgt. Jim Allen, Sgt. Bill Zimmerman, Sgt. Brent Wick, First Lt. David Brown, Specialist Jerry Monical and Marine Corps Master Sgt. Matthew Peterson.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. Admission includes a hors d'oeuvres buffet, beverages, dancing and a chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas. Other sponsors include Lamar Advertising, Michelle's Bridal and Tuxedo LiUNA Midwest Region, Office Depot, Starcrest Cleaners and Pantagraph Media.

Proceeds will benefit the "Stay 4" Project. Visit stay4.org or call 309-828-3406 for more information.

