District 87 announces back-to-school date

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 announced the first day of school for the 2021-22 school year will be Aug. 19.

In a message to district families, Superintendent Barry Reilly said elementary students and those starting sixth and ninth grades will start on Thursday, Aug. 19, while all grade levels will attend on Friday, Aug. 20.

The school year will begin with full days of instructions with normal school hours.

He noted the Illinois State Board of Education recently announced that all schools must resume fully in-person learning “with the exception that remote instruction be made available for students who are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and are under a quarantine order” by a state or local health department.

District 87 will not require staff or students to receive the vaccination, “but we are encouraging eligible individuals to receive the vaccine to strengthen the health of our schools and community.”

Masks will be required, even for those who have been vaccinated, in accordance with the state board and Illinois Department of Public Health. However they will not be required when students and staff are outside during the school day.

