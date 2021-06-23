 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

District 87 announces back-to-school date

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 announced the first day of school for the 2021-22 school year will be Aug. 19. 

In a message to district families, Superintendent Barry Reilly said elementary students and those starting sixth and ninth grades will start on Thursday, Aug. 19, while all grade levels will attend on Friday, Aug. 20.

Barry Reilly

Barry Reilly 

The school year will begin with full days of instructions with normal school hours.

He noted the Illinois State Board of Education recently announced that all schools must resume fully in-person learning “with the exception that remote instruction be made available for students who are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and are under a quarantine order” by a state or local health department.

People are also reading…

District 87 will not require staff or students to receive the vaccination, “but we are encouraging eligible individuals to receive the vaccine to strengthen the health of our schools and community.”

Here are a few excerpts from the public comment section of the District 87 school board meeting Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

Masks will be required, even for those who have been vaccinated, in accordance with the state board and Illinois Department of Public Health. However they will not be required when students and staff are outside during the school day.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This unknown detail about Stonehenge might blow your mind

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News