District 87 announces return to in-person learning for elementary students; board OKs deficit budget

Those who return will attend two days in-person per week; one day will be remote learning for all students; and two days will be asynchronous learning at home.

Surveys will be sent to parents this week so the district can begin to plan scheduling and transportation.

All health safety guidelines will be upheld when students return, including masks and distancing, officials said.

Reilly said the district administration does not have a plan in place yet for junior high and high school students.

Three parents spoke during public comments, stressing the need for their students, including older students, to return to in-person learning.

In other business, the board voted to adopt the 2020-21 budget as presented in August.

The tentative budget shows an estimated initial structural deficit of $3.4 million on the operating funds and a total $4.9 million deficit on a budget of $75.3 million for all funds.