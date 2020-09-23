District 87 announces return to in-person learning for elementary students

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 elementary students will have the opportunity to return to in-person learning after second quarter begins, district officials announced Wednesday.
Superintendent Barry Reilly said at Wednesday’s school board meeting that the district will be “constantly evaluating” during this process, but now the plan is to bring some special education students back to school starting Oct. 5.
All faculty members will return to their classrooms on Oct. 19, when second quarter begins, with students in pre-kindergarten to second grade returning Oct. 26.
Reilly said the administration recognizes the best environment for students’ learning is in the classroom with their teachers and peers, but parents will retain the option to keep their children at home with remote learning.
Of about 2,700 parents surveyed, 76% reported their experience with remote learning was good or excellent. However, Assistant Superintendent Diane Wolf said many of those who reported they were struggling were the parents of younger elementary students.
Students in third through fifth grade will be able to return to in-person learning Nov. 9.
Those who return will attend two days in-person per week; one day will be remote learning for all students; and two days will be asynchronous learning at home.
Surveys will be sent to parents this week so the district can begin to plan scheduling and transportation.
All health safety guidelines will be upheld when students return, including masks and distancing, officials said.
Reilly said the district administration does not have a plan in place yet for junior high and high school students.
Three parents spoke during public comments, stressing the need for their students, including older students, to return to in-person learning.
In other business, the board voted to adopt the 2020-21 budget as presented in August.
The tentative budget shows an estimated initial structural deficit of $3.4 million on the operating funds and a total $4.9 million deficit on a budget of $75.3 million for all funds.
Colin Manahan, chief financial and facilities officer, said trends related to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in some savings last year, and those trends could have some effect in this fiscal year as well.
“The same trends may be experienced during this school year, but this school year’s a little bit different,” he said. “We have teachers back in the buildings. They’re teaching synchronous and asynchronous learning from their classrooms, so with the buildings occupied we have expenses. We’re talking about bringing kids back slowly, so all those expenses will start to come back.”
District 87’s revenues are down this year, including corporate personal property replacement tax revenue, which is down 25%. Local, state and federal revenues are expected to be flat and no increases to evidence-based funding are expected, Manahan added.
To help offset some expenses, the board also approved resolutions to transfer $600,000 from the working cash fund to the transportation fund and $1.2 million from working cash to the education fund.
A resolution to issue $15 million in working cash bonds also was approved as a way to restructure the district’s long-term debt, Manahan said.
The district expects "no increase or very little increase in the overall tax rate" to finance the bonds, Manahan said.
