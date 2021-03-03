District 87 board hires Iowa-based firm for superintendent search

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 is on its way to selecting the next superintendent.
The school board voted unanimously to hire Ray and Associates, a consulting firm specializing in executive leadership searches, to aid in the process of finding a successor for Superintendent Barry Reilly. He will step down at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Out of three finalists, Ray and Associates, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was the first choice for four of the six school board members present at a special meeting Wednesday evening.
Board President Brigette Gibson and Vice President Mark Wylie said Ray’s depth of experience and knowledge about Reilly and District 87 made it stand out as their top choice.
“They had a strong emphasis on diversity and then the ability, based on the way that the organization is structured, to be able to do a broad search across the country,” she said were her main reasons for choosing Ray.
Several board members noted Ray’s focus on diversity made it a good fit for District 87, which Wylie said is one of the most diverse districts in the state.
The board began the process for selecting a search firm in February with interviews and presentations.
Reilly, who has spent more than 30 years in the district and 11 of those years at the helm, said the board had “a good problem” with several good options.
“This is new territory for all of us,” Reilly said of the search process after the meeting, noting the school board had not conducted an external search since his predecessor Bob Nielsen was selected in the late 1990s. “This is the right thing to do, especially because it hasn’t been done in such a long time.”
The goal for the nationwide search is to have a candidate selected by December or January so they’ll be ready to start the job on July 1, 2022.
Wylie said Ray and Associates will help the board to identify their priorities in what makes the right candidate for District 87, which would include someone who cares about students and can represent the district well.
Gibson said they should be looking for a leader with deep roots in education who has “sat in a lot of the important chairs” and comes from a district similar to Bloomington - especially in terms of size and diversity.
