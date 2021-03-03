District 87 board hires Iowa-based firm for superintendent search

The board began the process for selecting a search firm in February with interviews and presentations.

Reilly, who has spent more than 30 years in the district and 11 of those years at the helm, said the board had “a good problem” with several good options.

“This is new territory for all of us,” Reilly said of the search process after the meeting, noting the school board had not conducted an external search since his predecessor Bob Nielsen was selected in the late 1990s. “This is the right thing to do, especially because it hasn’t been done in such a long time.”

The goal for the nationwide search is to have a candidate selected by December or January so they’ll be ready to start the job on July 1, 2022.

Wylie said Ray and Associates will help the board to identify their priorities in what makes the right candidate for District 87, which would include someone who cares about students and can represent the district well.