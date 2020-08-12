District 87 board OKs fall plan, prepares for budget vote

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 is preparing to begin the school year online, with a new Return to Learning resolution approved by the school board Wednesday night and more information to be sent out to the community Thursday.
“Now we’re at one goal and that one goal is so we can be laser-focused, collaborate, work together in the best learning environment that doesn’t split our energy,” said Superintendent Barry Reilly.
The district announced last week it would begin the year with only remote learning, a reversal from plans announced in July that offered families a choice between remote and in-person learning options.
All staff members will be on-site the week of Aug. 17-28 for professional development, but after Aug. 31 some staff may choose to work from home depending on what their work entails, their access to reliable high-speed internet and other factors.
“Our District 87 students should get a robust learning environment during this time and I feel very, very confident that our staff will be able to provide that,” said Assistant Superintendent Diane Wolf.
Orientation for students will begin Aug. 31, and Wolf said elementary students and their parents will be invited into classrooms on a one-to-one basis.
“Our teachers felt very strongly about those kindergarten kids being able to see the classrooms,” though all elementary students will be able to visit, Wolf said.
When the school year begins, special focus will be given to social-emotional learning at every level, because while adults may be able to adjust, children are expected to have a more difficult time with this level of isolation, Wolf said.
“We know this is really hard on kids and that’s what made this such a hard decision,” she said, explaining the social-emotional part of the plan.
When the district administration came to the decision to go fully remote for at least the first nine weeks of the year, Reilly said they “knew it was going to be difficult for staff because of how late it was, but we really had to account for safety first.”
The back-to-school resolution will leave room for modification and at the end of the first nine weeks, the schools could have a gradual return to in-person learning depending on local positivity rates of COVID-19 and other factors, Reilly said.
Additional information will be distributed to the community Thursday, including scheduling, food service details and technology updates. Families with questions can email connect@district87.org.
In other business, the district’s tentative budget for the 2021 fiscal year was presented Wednesday with an estimated initial structural deficit of $3.4 million on the operating funds. The board will vote on the tentative budget at the Sept. 23 meeting.
The board also voted to extend the Bloomington Education Association contract through the 2020-21 school year.
This agreement includes a 2% salary increase for employees who are off the salary schedule and step increases in wages for all other employees, which average 2.8%. The teachers union approved the extension July 21.
