District 87 board OKs fall plan, prepares for budget vote

“Our District 87 students should get a robust learning environment during this time and I feel very, very confident that our staff will be able to provide that,” said Assistant Superintendent Diane Wolf.

Orientation for students will begin Aug. 31, and Wolf said elementary students and their parents will be invited into classrooms on a one-to-one basis.

“Our teachers felt very strongly about those kindergarten kids being able to see the classrooms,” though all elementary students will be able to visit, Wolf said.

When the school year begins, special focus will be given to social-emotional learning at every level, because while adults may be able to adjust, children are expected to have a more difficult time with this level of isolation, Wolf said.

“We know this is really hard on kids and that’s what made this such a hard decision,” she said, explaining the social-emotional part of the plan.