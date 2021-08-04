District 87 meeting canceled following Pritzker mask mandate announcement

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington District 87’s special board meeting scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled following Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s announcement that masks will be required in all Illinois schools.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Pritzker said masks will be required inside schools that serve prekindergarten through 12th grade and in child care facilities.

Superintendent Barry Reilly said a mask requirement was a part of the Return to Learn Safety Mitigation Plan that was going to be presented to the school board.

“Rather than simply putting those (mitigations) out, we decided to have a meeting to present that to the board and have the board act,” he said, noting a meeting would have given the community an opportunity to speak to the board on the topic.

But after Pritzker’s executive order was announced, “That’s a mute issue,” Reilly said. “That is required and we’re obviously going to follow that.”

