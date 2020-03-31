District 87 offers grab-and-go meals for students

BLOOMINGTON — District 87 will provide grab-and-go meals to any student in need at several locations Tuesday and Thursday, or until food runs out.

District workers will distribute multiple meals per student to limit contact and traveling during the stay-at-home order. Unless otherwise noted, all distribution will be between noon and 2 p.m.

School buses loaded with meals will be at the following locations. Unless otherwise noted, all distribution will be between noon and 2 p.m.:

Woodhill Towers; Rainbow and Ridgeport; Friendship Park at Allin and Jefferson; Riley and Bradley; Lee and Union streets; Holton Homes at Monroe and Hinshaw, noon-1 p.m.; Evergreen Place, 1-2 p.m.; Sunnyside Park on Erickson between Illinois and Iowa; Gettysburg and Todd, noon-1 p.m.; Arbors at Eastland by the pool, 1-2 p.m.

Bus monitors will ask how many District 87 students are living in the household and will provide meals accordingly. Students do not need to be present for a guardian to pick up meals.

Anyone feeling ill or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should not attend. Families may designate a healthy friend or neighbor to pick up meals on their behalf.