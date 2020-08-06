District 87, Unit 5 both announce plans to move all classes online this fall

This is a developing story that will be updated.
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5 announced Thursday afternoon their schools will shift to only remote learning for the beginning of the fall semester, a reversal of course from plans announced last month.
“There is no decision that will please everyone, but in the end we believe that we must err on the side of caution and safety,” Unit 5 Superintendent Kristen Weikle wrote in a letter to district families.
Unit 5's decision is effective for at least the first quarter, with a decision made by Oct. 1 about whether a hybrid approach can be offered safely. District 87's is effective for the entire semester.
In letters to Bloomington-Normal families, both districts said the recent rise in local cases of COVID-19 spurred this change in plans.
“As cases began to rise in our country and concerns about adequate safety measures emerged, district leaders determined the plan needed to change. District 87 has made the decision to start the 2020-21 school year with all students learning from home,” Superintendent Barry Reilly wrote in the announcement.
Reilly said the district is responsible for helping to reduce the spread of the virus in the community and his intention is to be proactive instead of reactive.
“This change was always a possibility, but now it is our reality,” he said. “District leaders are finalizing the plan and additional details. We will share more information with families as soon as possible.”
Both districts had previously announced plans on July 20 that gave parents a choice between remote and in-person learning options. Parents in District 87 were told to decide by Aug. 4, while Unit 5 parents were being asked to fill out a form by July 29. Both decisions were to be effective for the full semester.
After the Unit 5 school board approved the original Return to School Plan two weeks ago, Weikle said the plan was subject to change, but she wouldn’t implement those changes until local testing data indicated it would be necessary or if the district received direction from the Illinois State Board of Education.
On Thursday, District 87 said remote learning would be different than it had been in the spring, with attendance being taken and assignments graded. More detailed information about teaching and learning is expected to be communicated to families next week.
Unit 5 also said assignments would be required and graded, attendance would be taken and all students would be instructed by teachers from the school in which they were enrolled. That includes students who had been concerned about how to take honors, dual credit and AP courses through the system the district was previously offering.
Both districts said Thursday food service would be available.
“We ask our community to work together to help us get our students back to in person learning. To do that we must get a handle on this virus,” Weikle said. “Please wear a mask, socially distance, and avoid large gatherings.”
