District 87, Unit 5 both announce plans to move all classes online this fall

Reilly said the district is responsible for helping to reduce the spread of the virus in the community and his intention is to be proactive instead of reactive.

“This change was always a possibility, but now it is our reality,” he said. “District leaders are finalizing the plan and additional details. We will share more information with families as soon as possible.”

Both districts had previously announced plans on July 20 that gave parents a choice between remote and in-person learning options. Parents in District 87 were told to decide by Aug. 4, while Unit 5 parents were being asked to fill out a form by July 29. Both decisions were to be effective for the full semester.

After the Unit 5 school board approved the original Return to School Plan two weeks ago, Weikle said the plan was subject to change, but she wouldn’t implement those changes until local testing data indicated it would be necessary or if the district received direction from the Illinois State Board of Education.