Do you have an idea for naming the Innovation Hub at Illinois State University?

NORMAL — Illinois State University is seeking public input on the naming of Innovation Hub through Thursday.
The survey for the Name the Hub Campaign can be accessed at bit.ly/isuinnovation. The university is looking for a new name for the Innovation Hub that will reflect how it serves the region.
ISU’s Innovation Hub is among a group of hubs that are part of the Illinois Innovation Network, led by the University of Illinois System and its Discovery Partners Institute. Earlier this year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state would move forward with $500 million in capital funding for the Illinois Innovation Network.
The purpose of the hub is to drive economic growth and improve overall quality of life by assisting in the development of entrepreneurs, small business owners, university researchers and aspiring creators.
A startup business incubator and a maker space will be part of ISU’s hub. The survey also asks for name suggestions for the business incubator and the maker space.
The incubator is to be located on the fourth floor of the Trails East building, one of several tenants in the building to be built at Uptown Circle and Constitution Boulevard. Construction of Trails East has not yet begun. It has been held up by several things, including a lawsuit, since dismissed, regarding a mural at that location.
The maker space will be located elsewhere and include not only 3-D printers but also studio space, technical workshops, hardware tools and more.
Each hub will focus on a particular theme related to its community’s strength. ISU has said previously that its focus will be on sustainability – ecological, social and economic.
