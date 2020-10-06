Do you have an idea for naming the Innovation Hub at Illinois State University?

NORMAL — Illinois State University is seeking public input on the naming of Innovation Hub through Thursday.

The survey for the Name the Hub Campaign can be accessed at bit.ly/isuinnovation. The university is looking for a new name for the Innovation Hub that will reflect how it serves the region.

ISU’s Innovation Hub is among a group of hubs that are part of the Illinois Innovation Network, led by the University of Illinois System and its Discovery Partners Institute. Earlier this year, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state would move forward with $500 million in capital funding for the Illinois Innovation Network.

The purpose of the hub is to drive economic growth and improve overall quality of life by assisting in the development of entrepreneurs, small business owners, university researchers and aspiring creators.