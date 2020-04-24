Dobbs to become principal at Bloomington District 87's Raymond School

BLOOMINGTON — Jeffrey Dobbs, a former District 87 teacher who took an administrative position in Champaign in 2015, is returning to District 87 to become principal at Sarah Raymond School of Early Childhood Education for the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Barry Reilly said, “We are excited to welcome back Mr. Jeff Dobbs to District 87. He spent 16 years as a teacher at Bent Elementary School prior to his administrative experience in Champaign.”
Dobbs is currently principal at Dr. Howard Elementary School in Champaign. He has a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Illinois State University and a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University. He will succeed Danel Behrends-Harr, who will become principal at Sheridan Elementary School.
The appointment was approved Wednesday by the District 87 school board. His salary will be $90,000.
The board also re-elected Brigette Beasley as board president and Mark Wylie as vice president. Beasley has served on the board since 2016 and Wylie has been a board member since 2015.
In other business, the board got its first look at proposed revisions to the student-parent handbook, which will be acted on at a later day.
Among proposed changes are a nickel increase in lunch charges, raising them to $2.75 for elementary students, $2.95 for junior high students and $3.35 for high school students.
Adult athletic passes would increase to $40, an increase of $5, for Bloomington High School and an adult junior high athletic pass would be created that would cost $40.
