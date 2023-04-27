- Number of festivals within 1-hour drive: 13
- Within 2-hour drive: 26
- Within 4-hour drive: 62
- Within 8-hour drive: 95
- Closest festivals:
--- Governors Ball Music Festival (0.2 hours)
--- The Greatest Day Ever! Music Festival (0.2 hours)
--- Cityfox Halloween Festival (0.3 hours)
--- LadyLand Festival (0.3 hours)
--- Electric Zoo (0.3 hours)
How could the New York area not be on this list? With NYC being one of the largest hubs of music, arts, and culture in the United States, it's no wonder festivals began taking root. Mimicking the original predecessor, Woodstock, the suburban sprawl and upstate farm areas have also become home to various festivals.
The festivals in New York are all over the place in terms of the size of the crowds, the genres of music, and the style of the event. On the more intimate end, you can catch smaller festivals that explode with energy and life tucked away in Brooklyn, such as the LadyLand Festival. On a grander scale, you can spend your weekend at the Governors Ball Music Festival with headliners like Kendrick Lamar and Lizzo.
There are many hotels between these three areas, and you can easily find a centrally located Airbnb that would put you smack in the middle of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, giving you the opportunity to ping-pong between as many festivals as you can.