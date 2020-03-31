E-learning packets come with a little extra in McLean County Unit 5

NORMAL — Parents at McLean Unit 5’s Oakdale Elementary School got more than take-home assignments for their children on Monday. They got school supplies, food, hygiene items and hope — hope that people are looking out for them, and hope that things may eventually get back to normal as the fight against the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“We’ve been blessed,” said Oakdale Assistant Principal Andy Shelby. “Our Promise Council donated school supplies, food and other items.”

The morning started with about nine tables piled with everything from canned goods to crayons, plus boxes with learning packets for each grade. Books on the shelves of the Little Free Library, temporarily moved from inside the school to the outside, had to be replenished throughout the morning.

“We’re going to have to order more books,” said Shelby. “That’s a good thing.”

The scene was similar across the McLean County Unit 5 school district.