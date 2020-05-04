Early 4-H fairs moving online; other fairs still undetermined

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

URBANA – Early 4-H fairs will move online this summer, with fairs later in the summer still on the bubble.

The University of Illinois Extension announced Monday that all 4-H general project and 4-H livestock shows and exhibitions scheduled through July 5 will move to a virtual exhibition platform called FairEntry. Decisions about 4-H shows scheduled for July 6-31 will be announced by June 1.

The early summer fairs include Ford County within The Pantagraph circulation area.

“Four-H shows play a critical role in the 4-H model and we wanted to avoid canceling them outright,” said Lisa Diaz, Illinois Extension assistant dean and director of Illinois 4-H. “Over the past several weeks, we evaluated a variety of alternatives so that a contingency plan would be ready if in-person events weren’t an option. We are confident that virtual exhibitions through FairEntry are the best solution for allowing 4-H members to participate in this important activity, even during the incredibly unusual circumstances created by the current public health situation.”

Four-H members will upload photos and other materials to the virtual platform. Judges will review each project and provide feedback, and select top exhibits, including those that qualify for exhibition at the Illinois State Fair.

