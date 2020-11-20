Eastern Illinois University receives funding for economic development program

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University has received state funding to help with its role in an economic development network, it was announced on Friday.

A news release from EIU said the approximately $1 million appropriation will help the university work with Lake Land College to serve as a regional hub for the program.

The Illinois Innovation Network will work toward "accelerating job growth through groundbreaking education, research and new community partnerships," the news release said.

It said EIU and Lake Land joined a statewide group of strategic hubs last year, and the network now includes every city in Illinois with a public university.

Each hub will work toward local and regional growth through education and innovation "pinned to the academic strengths" their corresponding learning institutions, it said.

Focus areas will include health care, manufacturing, entrepreneurship, food supply and clean energy, according to the release.

