Eastern Illinois University School of Nursing gets $30,000 Simulation Center grant

CHARLESTON — The Coles Community Health Program Board of Directors recently awarded a $30,000 grant to the new Eastern Illinois University Gail and Richard Lumpkin School of Nursing to assist in the development of a Simulation Center.

The grant funds are set be used for faculty education, standardized patient development, and associated materials.

Eastern reported that a focus on simulation learning has intensified in nursing education during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with social distancing requirements, limitations of protective equipment, and the constraints of clinical sites creating unique challenges for the field’s future practitioners.

The State of Illinois allows up to 25 percent of nursing clinicals to be substituted with simulation — a feature of the state’s programming that predates the 2020 pandemic.