 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eastern Illinois University School of Nursing gets $30,000 Simulation Center grant
0 comments
breaking top story

Eastern Illinois University School of Nursing gets $30,000 Simulation Center grant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
School of Nursing grant

Observing COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, a virtual celebration of Coles Community Health Program’s $30 grant grant to EIU’s Gail and Richard Lumpkin School of Nursing was held Monday. Several CCHP and EIU representatives participated in the in the online celebration. Pictured are (top row) EIU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Jay Gatrell, the gift check from CCHP to EIU, Dean of EIU’s College of Health and Human Services Dr. Özlem Ersin; (middle row) CCHP President and Clinical Professor of Medicine at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine Dr. Robert Good, EIU Director of Development Michael Murray, EIU Chair of the Gail and Richard Lumpkin School of Nursing and Assistant Professor in EIU’s School of Nursing Dr. Holly Farley; and (bottom row) retired attorney and CCHP secretary Stephen Corn, Sarah Bush Lincoln Chief Financial Officer and CCHP treasurer Dennis Pluard, and EIU’s Vice President of University Advancement Ken Wetstein.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY EASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY

CHARLESTON — The Coles Community Health Program Board of Directors recently awarded a $30,000 grant to the new Eastern Illinois University Gail and Richard Lumpkin School of Nursing to assist in the development of a Simulation Center.

The grant funds are set be used for faculty education, standardized patient development, and associated materials.

Eastern reported that a focus on simulation learning has intensified in nursing education during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with social distancing requirements, limitations of protective equipment, and the constraints of clinical sites creating unique challenges for the field’s future practitioners.

Watch now: Coles County police agencies take advantage of government equipment program

The State of Illinois allows up to 25 percent of nursing clinicals to be substituted with simulation — a feature of the state’s programming that predates the 2020 pandemic.

“Simulation education is the bridge between the classroom and real-life experiences. The simulation laboratory will further the EIU goal of advancing the curriculum that focuses on rural health and the underserved,” said Dr. Holly Farley, assistant professor and chair of EIU’s nursing school. “We are very thankful to the Coles Community Health Program for this initial grant.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Eastern established the School of Nursing based on the shortage of nurses in Central Illinois. The initial cohort of students will begin the program this spring.

“We are very pleased to be supporting the Simulation Center to be part of the professional development of healthcare students in our community,” said Dr. Robert Good, president of the Coles Community Health Program and clinical professor of medicine at Carle Illinois College of Medicine. “Simulation will prepare students using both ‘manikins’ and standardized patients for situations in the hospital, ambulatory setting, and home health care.”

The Coles Community Health Program was established in 2007 to improve healthcare access for low oncome residents. The program has since established a federally qualified health center (Mattoon and Charleston Medical Center) and has supported a prediabetes program at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA, plus new programs at LifeLinks mental health and wellness center in Mattoon.

Yesteryear in Coles County from the JG-TC archives

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News