Eastern Illinois University School of Nursing gets $30,000 Simulation Center grant

CHARLESTON — The Coles Community Health Program Board of Directors recently awarded a $30,000 grant to the new Eastern Illinois University Gail and Richard Lumpkin School of Nursing to assist in the development of a Simulation Center.
The grant funds are set be used for faculty education, standardized patient development, and associated materials.
Eastern reported that a focus on simulation learning has intensified in nursing education during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with social distancing requirements, limitations of protective equipment, and the constraints of clinical sites creating unique challenges for the field’s future practitioners.
The State of Illinois allows up to 25 percent of nursing clinicals to be substituted with simulation — a feature of the state’s programming that predates the 2020 pandemic.
“Simulation education is the bridge between the classroom and real-life experiences. The simulation laboratory will further the EIU goal of advancing the curriculum that focuses on rural health and the underserved,” said Dr. Holly Farley, assistant professor and chair of EIU’s nursing school. “We are very thankful to the Coles Community Health Program for this initial grant.”
Support Local Journalism
Eastern established the School of Nursing based on the shortage of nurses in Central Illinois. The initial cohort of students will begin the program this spring.
“We are very pleased to be supporting the Simulation Center to be part of the professional development of healthcare students in our community,” said Dr. Robert Good, president of the Coles Community Health Program and clinical professor of medicine at Carle Illinois College of Medicine. “Simulation will prepare students using both ‘manikins’ and standardized patients for situations in the hospital, ambulatory setting, and home health care.”
The Coles Community Health Program was established in 2007 to improve healthcare access for low oncome residents. The program has since established a federally qualified health center (Mattoon and Charleston Medical Center) and has supported a prediabetes program at the Mattoon Area Family YMCA, plus new programs at LifeLinks mental health and wellness center in Mattoon.
Yesteryear in Coles County from the JG-TC archives
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!