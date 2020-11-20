Elected officials laud retiring Illinois State University president for leadership

NORMAL — Normal Mayor Chris Koos and state lawmakers said Friday that Illinois State University President Larry Dietz will be remembered as he retires for the relationships he built and the way he led the university in challenging times.

“We have worked in tandem for the university and the town,” said Koos. “We had common goals.”

Koos said the two had an “incredibly good relationship” that is not common in all communities with a large university.

“We’ve got a reputation for collaboration and cooperation,” said Koos.

State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, who is minority spokesman on the higher education appropriations committee, said Dietz was a good fit for the university “in the most challenging time in higher education in Illinois.”

Many universities have struggled with declining enrollment and were hurt by a two-year budget impasse between then Gov. Bruce Rauner and the General Assembly.