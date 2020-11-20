 Skip to main content
Elected officials laud retiring Illinois State University president for leadership
Elected officials laud retiring Illinois State University president for leadership

112120-blm-loc-1dietzside

State Sen. Bill Brady, left, and U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, right, listen as Illinois State University President Larry Dietz speaks about research at the ISU Farm in October.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

NORMAL — Normal Mayor Chris Koos and state lawmakers said Friday that Illinois State University President Larry Dietz will be remembered as he retires for the relationships he built and the way he led the university in challenging times.

“We have worked in tandem for the university and the town,” said Koos. “We had common goals.”

Koos said the two had an “incredibly good relationship” that is not common in all communities with a large university.

“We’ve got a reputation for collaboration and cooperation,” said Koos.

State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, who is minority spokesman on the higher education appropriations committee, said Dietz was a good fit for the university “in the most challenging time in higher education in Illinois.”

Many universities have struggled with declining enrollment and were hurt by a two-year budget impasse between then Gov. Bruce Rauner and the General Assembly.

“One of the things that I’ll miss the most is his ability to work both sides of the aisle” in the General Assembly, said Brady.

Illinois State University President Larry Dietz comments in March about COVID 

State Sen. Bill Brady, R-Bloomington, said, “Larry had to steer the ship through some pretty tumultuous times. I always appreciated his steady hand at the helm.”

He said Dietz was able “to advance, not just maintain” the university, building its reputation.

“He was very good at trying to work with the Legislature,” he said. “He didn’t over ask and didn’t under ask.”

State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, said, “Larry’s commitment to higher education is well respected throughout Bloomington-Normal, but also around the entire state of Illinois. His dedication results in ISU continuing its upward trajectory, leaving a lasting impact on many generations to come.”

+2 
Chris Koos

Koos
+2 
Dan Brady

Brady

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

