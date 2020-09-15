× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA — Fall enrollment held steady this fall at Eureka College, and new student enrollment increased.

Overall enrollment this fall is 511, compared to 512 last year. The college reported 209 new students, a 9% increase from last year’s 192 new students.

The influx of new students is the highest in four years. In fall 2018, the college had 208 new students and in fall 2017 there were only 176 new students, according to college spokesman Blake Baxter.

“Despite the pandemic and all the challenges it has caused, we are pleased with a 9% increase in new students and a 20% increase in first-year students,” said Brittany Parker, interim dean of enrollment management.

This year’s new students include 72 transfer students. This is the second consecutive year that Eureka College has enrolled more than 70 transfer students.

“Our recruiting efforts have remained strong and steady. We were even able to gain the largest number of Peoria-area students that we have in the past several years," said Parker. "Some of this may have contributed to the fact that students were looking to stay closer to home, and we definitely welcome them."

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Eureka College is offering single-occupancy rooms to all residential students this academic year. It also has installed touchless sinks in many locations and hand-sanitizing stations.

The college is conducting in-person classes with social distancing.

According to the college’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are four active positive cases on campus and three active positive cases off campus. On campus includes residential students. “Off campus” includes commuter students and college employees.

There have been 21 positive cases on and off campus since the start of the pandemic, with 14 people considered recovered, according to figures from the college.

"We look forward to continued growth while addressing and overcoming the challenges the pandemic has posed," said Parker.

"Our top priority remains being able to provide a fulfilling in-person academic experience as safely as possible, and we are excited to be able to welcome each and every student who made the decision to join the Eureka College community this year." she said.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.