Eureka College jumpstarts college transition

EUREKA — Eureka College is making plans to ease the transition to college for its incoming freshmen.

Those students can start their “Uniquely Eureka” experience with a free online course this summer. A variety of classes are available and allow students to earn up to three credit hours toward their degree completion.

The summer classes will provide the opportunity to meet classmates virtually. Two sessions will cover six courses, with three eight-week classes and three four-week classes. The offer is contingent upon the students' attendance Eureka this fall.

For more information, visit www.eureka.edu/jumpstart.