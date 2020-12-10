Eureka College names vice president for advancement

EUREKA — Josem Diaz will become vice president for advancement at Eureka College on Feb. 1, the college announced Thursday.
Diaz, currently assistant vice president of institutional advancement and business operations at Yeshiva University in New York, was selected after a nationwide search. He has more than 15 years of experience in development, strategic planning, campaign management and leadership.
As the college’s chief development officer, Diaz will be responsible for the management of all advancement staff and programs, including the annual fund, the Reagan Forward Initiative (including the Ronald W. Reagan Society), major gift development, corporate and foundation support, planned giving, grants and alumni relations.
Support Local Journalism
Diaz will succeed Michael Murtaugh, who stepped down from the position last year after 11 years of service to begin phased retirement. Murtaugh currently serves as the senior advancement officer and special adviser to the president.
“We are thrilled to welcome someone of Josem’s caliber, experience, and proven success to lead our advancement efforts," said Eureka College President Jamel Wright. "Josem has a strong leadership and fundraising profile and brings great knowledge of higher education as well as sound ideas for the future of advancement that make him a valuable partner in developing and implementing the strategic vision that will lead to the college’s future success.”
Prior to joining Yeshiva University three years ago, Diaz served as assistant vice president of advancement and operations at American University, Washington D.C.
He also formerly served as Upper Iowa University’s executive director for institutional advancement and alumni relations.
“I look forward to working with President Wright and becoming a member of the Eureka College family, and to serve during this remarkable time in its history,” Diaz said. “Eureka College is positioned to achieve new levels of philanthropic success while engaging its community of alumni, parents and friends.”
Lenore Sobota's most memorable stories of 2020
Pantagraph reporter Lenore Sobota’s primary beat is higher education, but she covers a variety of areas. Here are five of her favorite stories from this year.
A team of reporters, editors and photographers worked together to provide an in-depth look at the pandemic’s impact on the Midwest.
My favorite story of higher education adapting to COVID-19 showcased the creativity of professors teaching courses like stage combat.
This march, organized by a diverse group of young adults, included dialogue and prayer as well as words of encouragement from some homes they passed.
I’ve enjoyed introducing readers to outdoor areas in our region, such as Humiston Woods, through “Explore with Lenore.”
Working on Thanksgiving helped me appreciate what I have and also our generous community, with people volunteering to help others.
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!