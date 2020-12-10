Eureka College names vice president for advancement

EUREKA — Josem Diaz will become vice president for advancement at Eureka College on Feb. 1, the college announced Thursday.

Diaz, currently assistant vice president of institutional advancement and business operations at Yeshiva University in New York, was selected after a nationwide search. He has more than 15 years of experience in development, strategic planning, campaign management and leadership.

As the college’s chief development officer, Diaz will be responsible for the management of all advancement staff and programs, including the annual fund, the Reagan Forward Initiative (including the Ronald W. Reagan Society), major gift development, corporate and foundation support, planned giving, grants and alumni relations.

Diaz will succeed Michael Murtaugh, who stepped down from the position last year after 11 years of service to begin phased retirement. Murtaugh currently serves as the senior advancement officer and special adviser to the president.