EUREKA — Single-occupancy rooms and touchless sink options are among the steps Eureka College is taking to open this fall with what it calls “a new normal.”

The college said it will continue to follow statewide executive orders and guidance from public health officials, “but with its intimate size, Eureka has the ability to be nimble and adapt to rapidly changing circumstances.”

“This has been such a challenging and disruptive time for so many people,” President Jamel Wright said. “While there are still many unknowns and guidelines we have to follow, I really miss the buzz of campus, so I’m excited that we’re planning to welcome back our campus community, albeit under a necessary new normal.”

Like other institutions, Eureka College ended on-campus instruction in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The new normal that is being developed may include modified in-person classes where social distancing is required,” the announcement said. “Students, faculty and staff members will also be provided with EC masks to be worn when social distancing is not possible.”

College leadership is developing a variety of scenarios focused on the safety and health of the campus community to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These include providing single rooms for every residential student, touchless sink options and other features in bathrooms, and hand-sanitizing stations throughout campus.

The college also plans enhanced cleaning protocols and revised dining schedules so students, faculty and staff eat in shifts to avoid crowding. Student activities will be organized based on whatever public health guidelines are in effect at that time.

The college is awaiting decisions from the NCAA and is working with the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference on measures to provide a safe environment for student-athletes and fans.

