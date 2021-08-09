Eureka College president's contract extended

EUREKA — The Eureka College Board of Trustees has voted to extend the contract of President Jamel Wright by four years.

Wright has been with the school since summer 2014, first as special assistant to the president and later as vice president for strategic and diversity initiatives. She became interim president in July 2016 and was named the 27th president in July 2017.

“I am honored the board has recognized the efforts my team and I have made to continue Eureka College’s long history of success and I am pleased that I’ll be able to continue that work for the next four years,” she said.

