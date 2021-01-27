Eureka College to mark Reagan's birthday with online event with former RNC leader

EUREKA — Eureka College will commemorate the birthday of its most famous alumnus, Ronald Reagan, with an online discussion featuring political commentator Michael Steele.
A discussion between Steele and Eureka College President Jamel Wright will stream on the Ronald W. Reagan Society Facebook page at 4 p.m. Feb. 5. It will be moderated by the society’s director, Schellie Schwanke.
Steele, a founding member of the new Ronald W. Reagan Advisory Council at Eureka College, will talk about his relationship with Reagan and how studying liberal arts at Eureka College helped shape Reagan’s communication style.
Historic video clips of Reagan and a virtual toast to celebrate the founding of Eureka College will also be part of the online event. Eureka College was incorporated on Feb. 6, 1855, by an act of the Illinois General Assembly — a date that coincided with Reagan’s birth on Feb. 6, 1911.
Reagan graduated from Eureka College in 1932, served as president of the United States from 1981 to 1989 and died in 2004.
Steele is a political commentator and analyst for MSNBC and a regular columnist for the online magazine “The Root.” Serving as lieutenant governor of Maryland from 2003 to 2007, Steele was the first Black to be elected to statewide office in Maryland. He was also the first Black to serve as chairperson of the Republican National Committee, a post he held from 2009 to 2011.
The Ronald W. Reagan Society of Eureka College is dedicated to helping the college study, teach and share the lessons he learned there and used in his lifetime of leadership, which also included two terms as governor of California.
The campus includes the Ronald Reagan Peace Garden, which contains a bust of Reagan and a piece of the Berlin Wall. A campus museum named after him has many items he donated to the college during his life.
