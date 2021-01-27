Eureka College to mark Reagan's birthday with online event with former RNC leader

Steele is a political commentator and analyst for MSNBC and a regular columnist for the online magazine “The Root.” Serving as lieutenant governor of Maryland from 2003 to 2007, Steele was the first Black to be elected to statewide office in Maryland. He was also the first Black to serve as chairperson of the Republican National Committee, a post he held from 2009 to 2011.

The Ronald W. Reagan Society of Eureka College is dedicated to helping the college study, teach and share the lessons he learned there and used in his lifetime of leadership, which also included two terms as governor of California.

The campus includes the Ronald Reagan Peace Garden, which contains a bust of Reagan and a piece of the Berlin Wall. A campus museum named after him has many items he donated to the college during his life.

