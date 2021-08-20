Eureka College to offer COVID testing to public

EUREKA — The public will be able to get a COVID test at Eureka College starting Tuesday. The college is offering the tests in partnership with SHIELD Illinois.

The school will be using COVID SHIELD tests, which use saliva instead of a nasal swab. Results are ready in six to 24 hours, according to a Friday press release from the college.

Those interested can register up at portal.shieldillinois.com or walk in. Testing is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Melick Library basement.

