Eureka College's Ronald Reagan Museum to participate in assessment program

EUREKA — Eureka College's Ronald Reagan Museum is one of 75 institutions in the United States selected to participate in the Collections Assessment for Preservation program.

The program provides support for a general conservation assessment of collections and buildings to help museums prioritize their collections' care efforts.

“Ronald Reagan Museum and Eureka College desire to continue to be an educational resource/destination for elementary through high school students,” Eureka College Provost Ann Fulop said. “At the archives and museum, students can explore communication skills, leadership development and history. Preserving all the artifacts in the archives and on display is essential to continue to serve the educational needs of the community and to honor Ronald Reagan's legacy.”

The program is administered by the Foundation for Advancement in Conservation through a cooperative agreement with the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The Ronald Reagan Museum, 300 E. College Ave., specializes in items from President Reagan's Eureka College student days, his movie and TV career, his governorship of California and two terms as president of the United States. The Reagan Peace Garden includes a bust of the 40th president and a section of the Berlin Wall. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

