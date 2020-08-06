Face masks and safety precautions: What to expect at this year's Central Illinois school physicals

At OSF Multispecialty Services, patient appointments are spaced out to limit the number of people in the waiting room and sick patients use a separate entrance, Yousuf said.

Mask guidance

When Traeger and Stuart see patients who are wearing a mask below the nose, they explain that masks must cover the nose and mouth. When they see a mask isn't the correct size, they explain that the child may need another mask or may show how to adjust it.

"A lot of children who come in are just wearing it and it's OK," Stuart said. "That goes for the adults too."

There are a few cases when mask wearing by children may not work, Yousuf said. These include children younger than 2, those who can't remove a mask themselves, or those with a facial deformity, severe sensory integration issues and profound cases of autism, cerebral palsy or behavior disorders

In those cases, a visor (a headband with a face covering) may work better, Yousuf said.

"I have a handful of kids who are severely developmentally delayed and putting on a mask may be upsetting to them," Traeger said. "These are incredibly rare situations. Most kids with special needs are totally fine with it."