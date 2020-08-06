Face masks and safety precautions: What to expect at this year's Central Illinois school physicals

BLOOMINGTON — Aayan Ahmed understood why he was wearing a mask during his seventh-grade physical exam.
"It keeps me safe," Aayan, 12, said after his physical on Tuesday at OSF Multispecialty Services-Bloomington Pediatrics. "I wear it whenever I go outside."
"I wear it so that COVID doesn't spread," Aayan said. "If I have it, I won't spread it to other people. If they have it (and are wearing a mask), they won't spread it to me."
Aayan, his 7-year-old sister Inaya and their 5-year-old brother Mahad are among hundreds of Central Illinois children getting their physicals, vaccinations and sports physicals with the start of the new school year just around the corner.
With COVID-19, this school year with be different, with some students learning in classrooms, some doing remote learning from home and others doing both.
Unit 5 and District 87 announced Thursday afternoon that they will move to online learning for the fall. But state requirements calling for schools physicals and immunizations remain in place, said Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department.
Pediatricians and other health care providers want parents to know that it's still important for them to bring their children in for their vaccinations and physicals, and that health care providers have taken steps to keep families safe.
"Parents should feel very comfortable about bringing their children in," said Dr. Samina Yousuf, an OSF pediatrician. It's important for children to keep up with their physicals and vaccinations to reduce the risk of vaccine-preventable diseases, such as chickenpox and pertussis, said Yousuf, recalling a measles outbreak last year.
When a community doesn't keep up with vaccinations, its herd immunity weakens, she said. Herd immunity is resistance to the spread of disease when a high proportion of the population is immune to the disease, largely through vaccination.
An added benefit of those exams is some pediatricians, like Yousuf, are using them as an opportunity to discuss COVID-19 and the importance of wearing masks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that people should wear masks in public settings and around others outside of the household. It advises that masks may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.
"I usually bring it up when we talk about school," Yousuf said. "I'll talk about safety measures to keep themselves and the community safe, which includes wearing a mask, washing hands and keeping our distance. I would say that 99% of our patients are wearing a mask."
Among them were the Ahmed children, who were wearing masks sewn by their mother.
"It's good because there is a corona(virus)," Inaya said of mask wearing.
"I think people should wear masks in shops," Mahad said. "You can get sick."
"I think it's very important for everyone to socially distance and wear a mask to reduce the spread of coronavirus," said their father, Mubasher Ahmed, of Normal. "I'm hoping it helps during the flu season also."
What would Ahmed tell other parents?
"This is for their own safety and for the safety of their loved ones and the community around," he said.
Safety protocols
Ahmed put off his children's physicals and vaccinations until August to make sure OSF had established protocols to reduce the risk of COVID spread.
He wasn't alone. Several local medical professionals told The Pantagraph that some parents delayed bringing their children in for annual exams during the early days of the COVID pandemic.
"They (parents) were reluctant at the beginning but now they are starting to come back into the building after we explain the steps we are taking," including requiring everyone over age 2 to wear a mask, said Geri Stuart, health department immunizations' clinic supervisor.
Patients who arrive at the health department by car are asked to call when they arrive and information is taken over the phone so children and their parents are only in the building for a few minutes, Stuart said. Those who walk in or take the bus are asked to remain socially distant from others and are in the waiting room as briefly as possible, she said. Exam rooms are cleaned between patients.
At Carle Physician Group (formerly Advocate), "no time in the waiting room is the goal," said Dr. Aaron Traeger, a pediatrician with Carle. Sick patients are kept separate from well patients, and mask wearing is required of everyone beginning at age 2.
At OSF Multispecialty Services, patient appointments are spaced out to limit the number of people in the waiting room and sick patients use a separate entrance, Yousuf said.
Mask guidance
When Traeger and Stuart see patients who are wearing a mask below the nose, they explain that masks must cover the nose and mouth. When they see a mask isn't the correct size, they explain that the child may need another mask or may show how to adjust it.
"A lot of children who come in are just wearing it and it's OK," Stuart said. "That goes for the adults too."
There are a few cases when mask wearing by children may not work, Yousuf said. These include children younger than 2, those who can't remove a mask themselves, or those with a facial deformity, severe sensory integration issues and profound cases of autism, cerebral palsy or behavior disorders
In those cases, a visor (a headband with a face covering) may work better, Yousuf said.
"I have a handful of kids who are severely developmentally delayed and putting on a mask may be upsetting to them," Traeger said. "These are incredibly rare situations. Most kids with special needs are totally fine with it."
"I explain to kids, 'We are wearing masks as adults and as kids to protect each other so, if we're sick, we can decrease the risk of passing it to others. ... We are wearing it for each other,'" Traeger said. "When kids buy into that sense of community, that's great."
Whether it's better for parents to send their children to school or do remote learning must be decided by each family based on their circumstances and their children's needs, including whether any household members are at higher risk, whether children will wear a mask and wash their hands and whether children will be left home alone and can learn remotely, medical professionals said.
"When parents say they are sending their kids back to school, we say 'That's great. That was a tough decision. That's the right decision for your family,'" Traeger said. "When they tell us they will do e-learning, we say 'That's great. That was a tough decision. That's the right decision for your family.'
"We should be supporting each other."
