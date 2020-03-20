Facing coronavirus shutdown, Central Illinois schools provide internet access to students

BLOOMINGTON — As school districts pivot to e-learning in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns, schools are providing internet access for students in need.

Unit 5 provided more than 250 hot spots to students and staff members at the high school and junior high level, said spokeswoman Dayna Brown.

In addition to the hot spots, Unit 5 Superintendent Mark Daniel said staff spent Monday collaborating and preparing for possible long-term e-learning and distance learning in the event of longer shutdowns. He added that Comcast is also providing low-cost internet for families in need.