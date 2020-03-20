You are the owner of this article.
Facing coronavirus shutdown, Central Illinois schools provide internet access to students
Facing coronavirus shutdown, Central Illinois schools provide internet access to students

BLOOMINGTON — As school districts pivot to e-learning in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns, schools are providing internet access for students in need.

Unit 5 provided more than 250 hot spots to students and staff members at the high school and junior high level, said spokeswoman Dayna Brown.

In addition to the hot spots, Unit 5 Superintendent Mark Daniel said staff spent Monday collaborating and preparing for possible long-term e-learning and distance learning in the event of longer shutdowns. He added that Comcast is also providing low-cost internet for families in need.

All families in need in District 87 were provided internet access, said spokeswoman Julia Perez. Students grades 6 through 12 were also provided laptops for take-home assignments. 

Students attending Olympia middle and high schools may access internet through school buses, which are outfitted with Wi-Fi-service for school-issued devices.

The devices work within 60 feet of the buses, which are located at: Sonshine Day Care, 107 N. West St., McLean; Olympia South Elementary School, 103 N.E. 5th St., Atlanta; 307 S. Monroe St., Armington; Waynesville Christian Church, on 4th St., Waynesville; Christian Life Academy, 222 Tremont St., Hopedale; Covell Community Church, 10715 Church St., Bloomington; Country Lane Storage, 8078 Kings Mill Road, Bloomington; Spin Lake, beach parking lot, Danvers Township.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

