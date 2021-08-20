 Skip to main content
Farewell event held at ISU for Dietz

082121-blm-loc-1reception

Former Illinois State University President Larry Dietz talks with facilities maintenance supervisors as his wife Marlene looks on during a farewell event Friday on campus. The retiring Dietz was given a walking stick and bookends made from bricks out of Old Main. A sold-out dinner is being held in his honor on Saturday evening. Visit pantagraph.com to see photos from Dietz' career. 

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
