Feds ‘commandeered’ COVID-19 testing supplies ordered by Illinois State to detect virus on campus, Sen. Dick Durbin says

“Clearly, not having these analyzers limits our ability to provide broad testing for a community the size of Loyola,” Holden said.

Loyola is keeping its residence halls closed this semester and limiting in-person classes, a decision the school made before learning that its supplies were redirected, Holden said.

Since testing began in late July, Loyola has conducted about 850 COVID-19 tests and identified seven positive cases, according to its public dashboard.

The numbers are much higher at ISU, where dorms are open. The school has conducted nearly 7,600 tests this semester and found 1,383 positive results, according to the school.

In late July, ISU learned it would not receive the supplies it ordered in time for the fall semester, President Larry Dietz said in a campus message. The school had ordered three testing machines and 5,000 reagent kits, according to spokesman Eric Jome.

The school has subsequently contracted with an outside lab to process the results, which can take a few days, Jome said.

“Certainly, it would have been nice to have that equipment in house to be able to have our own staff to turn these things around," he said, "and to turn things around pretty quickly ... the same day.”