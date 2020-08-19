× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — First-day enrollment figures show decreases of more than 8% in enrollment at Heartland Community College, with the biggest drops coming from first-generation students and students from underrepresented groups.

With 12-week and 8-week classes not starting until Sept. 9 and Oct. 12, respectively, the college intends to make a second push for enrollment for those classes.

Undergraduate unduplicated headcount was 4,270, a decrease of 8.6% from a year ago, said Sarah Diel-Hunt, vice president of enrollment and student services. First day credit hours were 39,078, an 8.4% decrease, she said.

The biggest drops came among first-generation students and students from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups, she said. First generation students are those from families in which neither parent has a bachelor’s degree.

“That’s obviously concerning for us,” Diel-Hunt told the board of trustees at its meeting Tuesday.

Unofficial figures show first-generation student enrollment is down 21%. Enrollment by students from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups is down 16%, with Black student enrollment down nearly 30%.

Diel-Hunt said the COVID-19 pandemic could be a factor, with students hesitant to enroll because of personal circumstances or hoping in-person classes will resume next semester or fall.

“A gap year is not a good year,” Diel-Hunt said. “We don’t want them to delay their education because we know they’re less likely to ever start” after a delay.

The college plans to use $300,000 from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds to help low-income, underrepresented and potential first-generation students with tuition and technology needs, whether it is providing access to computers or wifi hotspots or other necessities to deal with online education.

“Using this new funding, we can further address equity issues that are exacerbated by the pandemic for those looking to enroll or return to college. This might include access to technology, assistance with prior tuition debt, tuition assistance, the cost of books and other barriers,” said Diel-Hunt.

Those who think they might be eligible for such assistance can call (309)268-8000 or email successconnections@heartland.edu.

Heartland also recently had its TRIO Project RISE grant renewed. That program provides peer tutoring and other supports to first-generation and low-income students and students with disabilities.

There had been speculation that community colleges could see an increase in enrollment during the pandemic from students who otherwise might have gone away to a four-year school deciding to stay closer to home. But Diel-Hunt said that hasn’t panned out at Heartland or elsewhere.

During informal discussions with peers around the state, Diel-Hunt said nearly all are experiencing decreases similar to Heartland’s.

One bright note was an increased percentage of continuing students enrolling this fall compared to a year ago.

"We're thrilled that our students are persisting," she said.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

