First National Bank partners with Normal Community School District for finance program

CLINTON — First National Bank and Trust Co. has partnered with Normal Community School District to launch a banking and finance career exploration program for high school students.
Students enrolled in the program will receive high school credit as well as an industry-recognized credential from the American Bankers Association.
Ella Badorek is a recent graduate from Normal Community High School and finished the spring semester as the first enrolled student. She completed work-based learning experience, created her own “bank,” and received high school credit and the ABA certificate.
“The program gave me the opportunity to see much more about the banking industry than in a classroom with the hands-on experience and one-on-one discussions with bank employees," Badorek said. "I developed many skills and a greater concept of what to expect after college. Additionally, one of the greatest benefits I received was the knowledge that I truly enjoy doing what it is I have been studying for.”
The career exploration program will be available this fall semester. For any students interested in the program or to learn more, email Connie Unruh at connie.unruh@firstnbtc.com.