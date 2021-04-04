Flick: At Illinois State University, the (news) beat goes on

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once businesses learned they could skip the middle man — things like the Vidette, a free-off-the-stand publication with no paying subscribers — and communicate directly to students (apartments for rent, pizza specials, weekend beer sales) via the internet, there went advertising revenue, too.

In 2013, after 125 years of being able to fully support itself, the paper cut back to no Friday edition. Then, by 2015, it was twice a week. Then, by 2019, weekly. Then by now — dangit!

Over the past few weeks, a former Lincoln Courier editor who eventually became managing editor of the Peoria Journal-Star, before moving to ISU in 2012, Plevka has been sifting through pages and pages of Vidette archives to prepare for a commemorative edition that will come out in May, to salute 133 years of print.

It is, no question, a bit of a sad time.

As attests one Vidette alumnus, Marc Lebovitz, a now retired ISU public affairs specialist and former Pantagraph reporter: "Most of us started or were validated by student newspapers. But going all online will make it difficult to keep clippings in a scrapbook."