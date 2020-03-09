Forrest student group promoting anti-nicotine rules
FORREST — A healthy advocacy group at Prairie Central High School is asking that Forrest restrict the use of nicotine products in its parks to designated areas.

Taking Down Tobacco is proposing a rule that would affect all tobacco and vaping products used in South Park, North Park, Railroad Park and Dale Horine Baseball Field. The group has been collecting signatures and letters of support, which they will present to the Forrest Village Board during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.

The group includes health education students and is led by health education teacher, Scott Willi, and Erin Fogarty, who is health education and marketing director for the Livingston County Health Department. The group, which received an Illinois Tobacco-Free Communities grant, meets weekly to learn how to effectively engage local government and advocate for change.

