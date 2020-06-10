Full return to normal at Illinois State University not anticipated until 2021

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

NORMAL — Illinois State University does not anticipate a full resumption of normal operations until 2021, according to an interim progress report from its COVID-19 pandemic response task force.

The university is taking a “phased approach” to its return, said spokesman Eric Jome. Some employees are returning to campus this week and more will return starting Monday.

ISU is currently in Phase 3 of its five-phase plan, with all summer classes being taught online, a limited number of students living and dining on campus and non-essential travel, gatherings and events canceled.

Fall will begin Phase 4, which tentatively includes a mix of face-to-face, hybrid and online teaching; students living on campus and dining reopening with restrictions; reopening of facilities such as the Bone Student Center, Milner Library and Student Fitness Center; and resumption of events and gatherings, with limits on size and a high emphasis on coronavirus prevention.