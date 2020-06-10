Full return to normal at Illinois State University not anticipated until 2021

NORMAL — Illinois State University does not anticipate a full resumption of normal operations until 2021, according to an interim progress report from its COVID-19 pandemic response task force.
The university is taking a “phased approach” to its return, said spokesman Eric Jome. Some employees are returning to campus this week and more will return starting Monday.
ISU is currently in Phase 3 of its five-phase plan, with all summer classes being taught online, a limited number of students living and dining on campus and non-essential travel, gatherings and events canceled.
Fall will begin Phase 4, which tentatively includes a mix of face-to-face, hybrid and online teaching; students living on campus and dining reopening with restrictions; reopening of facilities such as the Bone Student Center, Milner Library and Student Fitness Center; and resumption of events and gatherings, with limits on size and a high emphasis on coronavirus prevention.
“This is and must be a fluid document, flexible enough to sustain rapid modification,” President Larry Dietz said in an email sent to faculty and staff Wednesday morning. “The constantly changing nature of COVID-19 response demands that our working teams remain nimble and ready to turn new information into further actions to keep our campus clean and safe while functioning at optimum levels.”
This story will be updated.
