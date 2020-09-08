Gene Budig, 12th president of Illinois State University, dies at age 81

NORMAL — Gene A. Budig, the 12th president of Illinois State University and last president of baseball's American League, died Tuesday. He was 81.
A Nebraska native, earned three degrees at the University of Nebraska — a bachelor’s in journalism in 1962, a master’s in English in 1963 and a Ph.D. in education in 1967.
The New York Yankees mourn the passing of Dr. Gene Budig, who, in addition to his many years of distinguished service in higher education, was President of the American League from 1994 -1999 and was instrumental in the establishment and success of the New Era Pinstripe Bowl. pic.twitter.com/cKHzlrpce6— New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 8, 2020
Budig was a reporter and editorial writer for The Lincoln Star and Lincoln Journal while attending school, then worked as an administrative assistant to Nebraska’s governor. He also served in the Nebraska Air National Guard, retiring in 1992 at the rank of major general.
Budig became an assistant professor of educational administration at Nebraska in 1967 and rose to full professor, assistant vice chancellor and assistant vice president and director of public affairs.
At 32, he moved to Illinois State in 1972 as a vice president, dean and professor of educational administration and its youngest full professor. He became acting president in 1973 and president later that year, succeeding David Berlo.
ISU President Larry Dietz said he had met Budig a few years ago and would always appreciate his friendship and contributions to the university.
“President Budig came to lead during turbulent times and worked to build bridges and keep Illinois State moving forward,” ISU President Larry Dietz said in a statement Tuesday. “Under his leadership, the university expanded degree offerings in the arts and business. His mark on the university will long be remembered.”
As president, he won board approval for a number of new academic degree programs including a master’s program in business administration, master’s programs in art and theater, and four doctorate programs in the arts.
Budig was appointed president of West Virginia in 1977 and was hired as the University of Kansas’ chancellor in 1981, where he is credited with expanding the campus and programs. He became president of the American League in 1994, a position he held until baseball owners abolished the position in a 2000 reorganization.
By then, with interleague play already a part of the game and umpires being put under the control of the commissioner’s office, it was clear those longtime positions were being phased out.
New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner was among those skeptical of Budig’s credentials. To the bombastic Boss, the outsider -- small in stature, owlish in appearance, exceedingly soft-spoken -- belonged more in school than in sports.
Incensed by a suspension imposed on pitcher Mike Stanton following a brawl between the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles in 1998, Steinbrenner thundered about Budig: “I’m not sure when the last time he wore a jockstrap was.”
Budig, whose childhood dream was to play second base for the Yankees, didn’t publicly respond. Rather, he brandished his razor wit. He contacted old pals at the Kansas University athletic department, had them ship him the largest jockstrap they had in stock, signed it and sent the undergarment to Steinbrenner.
In 2007, when Budig moved to South Carolina, he became a part-owner of the Charleston RiverDogs, a Yankees affiliate in the Class A South Atlantic League. By then, Budig and Steinbrenner were on much friendlier terms.
His death was announced by the commissioner’s office and the RiverDogs. No cause was given. He had been in hospice in South Carolina.
Budig is survived by his wife, Gretchen Van Bloom Budig, and three children: Christopher Budig, Mary Frances Budig and Kathryn Budig; sister Mary Ann Myers; brother Richard Budig; and five grandchildren.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
