Gene Budig, 12th president of Illinois State University, dies at age 81

“President Budig came to lead during turbulent times and worked to build bridges and keep Illinois State moving forward,” ISU President Larry Dietz said in a statement Tuesday. “Under his leadership, the university expanded degree offerings in the arts and business. His mark on the university will long be remembered.”

As president, he won board approval for a number of new academic degree programs including a master’s program in business administration, master’s programs in art and theater, and four doctorate programs in the arts.

Budig was appointed president of West Virginia in 1977 and was hired as the University of Kansas’ chancellor in 1981, where he is credited with expanding the campus and programs. He became president of the American League in 1994, a position he held until baseball owners abolished the position in a 2000 reorganization.

By then, with interleague play already a part of the game and umpires being put under the control of the commissioner’s office, it was clear those longtime positions were being phased out.