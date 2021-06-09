Group delays action against Illinois Wesleyan University over professor termination

BLOOMINGTON — The American Association of University Professors has delayed taking any action against Illinois Wesleyan University for its handling of program changes that resulted in a tenured faculty professor being terminated and others retiring or moving to other positions.

The AAUP’s Committee on College and University Governance said in an announcement Wednesday that it has delayed making a recommendation on imposition of a sanction until fall pending action by IWU’s board of trustees on the recommendation of a faculty hearing committee.

President Georgia Nugent said in an email message to The Pantagraph on Wednesday, “We are pleased to learn that the AAUP has not sanctioned Illinois Wesleyan and has delayed its decision on the matter pending final action by the Board of Trustees on the recommendation of a faculty hearing committee, the details of which remain confidential until the process is completed.”

An investigating committee from the AAUP issued a report that was highly critical of how IWU handled the situation, saying its procedures were contrary to accepted principles and the faculty handbook.

The investigation of IWU was part of a special committee report on what was described as “the crisis in academic governance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The report was published May 26.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Seven other institutions were part of that report. Six were added to the list of AAUP-sanctioned institutions. At the other, a memorandum of understanding on shared governance was negotiated between the administration and the AAUP chapter, and no recommendation on sanction was made.

“An AAUP sanction is imposed when an administration or governing board violates generally accepted standards of college and university governance,” the AAUP said in a news release.

The sanction list is intended to inform AAUP “members, the profession at large and the public that unsatisfactory conditions of academic government exist at the institutions in question,” according to the organization’s website.

Nugent said in an interview Tuesday that the AAUP “has no authority or power whatsoever other than the reputational weight.”

Nugent said the university disagreed with the findings of the investigating committee, saying they misrepresented the degree to which faculty members were involved in the decision process.

But Michael Theune, an IWU English professor who was vice chair of the faculty’s Council on University Programs and Policies at the time the decisions were made, said the report brought “a certain degree of vindication” to concerns expressed by faculty.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.