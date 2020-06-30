Group saying liberal arts legacy at risk at Illinois Wesleyan University to rally Wednesday

+2 Illinois Wesleyan University to start semester early, end before Thanksgiving Illinois Wesleyan University has decided to start and end its fall semester early to limit the spread of COVID-19. Classes and final exams will end by Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, notices were sent earlier this month to faculty in anthropology, French, Italian, music, philosophy, religion and sociology notifying them that their departments were under review for possible discontinuation.

Mafazy, one of those receiving the notice, said the notices are “paving the way if they want to terminate our contracts.” She said about 20 percent of the faculty received the notices.

IWU President Georgia Nugent said the notices were required under procedures outlined in the faculty handbook.

“It does not mean the program will be terminated or the faculty member will be terminated,” said Nugent.

She said, “I feel it is unfortunate” that the letters had to be sent because they seem to have “caused more anxiety than what was warranted.”

Mafazy said many faculty and others think the recent actions and others under consideration are “an erosion of liberal arts” at IWU.

Nugent said, “The intention is to strengthen going forward the really diverse combination we have here of liberal arts and professional programs.”