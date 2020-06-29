Groups saying liberal arts legacy at risk at Illinois Wesleyan University to rally Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON — A group of faculty and others who think Illinois Wesleyan University’s liberal arts legacy is at risk are gathering on the campus quad Wednesday to reassert its importance as the board of trustees considers cutting back or eliminating several programs, including art, music and anthropology.
The event, which organizers are calling an “action,” rather than a protest, is intended to be “a confirmation of our commitment” to the importance of liberal arts, said Rebecca Gearhart Mafazy, a professor of anthropology who is beginning her 21st year at IWU.
The hour-long event, “Standing Up for the Liberal Arts,” will begin at 6:50 p.m. to represent IWU’s founding in 1850, and include speakers and performers. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
The board voted in May to eliminate four programs: American culture studies; design, technology and entrepreneurship; Greek and Roman studies; and international business.
Action on other recommendations, including downsizing the School of Music and discontinuing under-enrolled majors, was postponed for further study until the board meets July 16.
Illinois Wesleyan University has decided to start and end its fall semester early to limit the spread of COVID-19. Classes and final exams will end by Thanksgiving.
Meanwhile, notices were sent earlier this month to faculty in anthropology, French, Italian, music, philosophy, religion and sociology notifying them that their departments were under review for possible discontinuation.
Mafazy, one of those receiving the notice, said the notices are “paving the way if they want to terminate our contracts.” She said about 20 percent of the faculty received the notices.
IWU President Georgia Nugent said the notices were required under procedures outlined in the faculty handbook.
“It does not mean the program will be terminated or the faculty member will be terminated,” said Nugent.
She said, “I feel it is unfortunate” that the letters had to be sent because they seem to have “caused more anxiety than what was warranted.”
Mafazy said many faculty and others think the recent actions and others under consideration are “an erosion of liberal arts” at IWU.
Nugent said, “The intention is to strengthen going forward the really diverse combination we have here of liberal arts and professional programs.”
“I could not be more supportive of liberal arts,” said Nugent, who was named president in November after three months as interim president. “I spent the last six years advocating for the liberal arts.”
Alumni also have been organizing letter writing campaigns and petitions.
Rachel Wimerbly, a 2015 IWU graduate in sociology, said the potential discontinuation of sociology is particularly ill-timed in the midst of current events involving the Black Lives Matter movement.
Sociology is “one of the only disciplines that deals with race and class and gender and privilege,” said Wimberly, who works at Goucher College in Maryland.
Molly McLay of Champaign, a 2006 graduate with a double major in English writing and women and gender studies, said her liberal arts education helped prepare her to become a social work professional.
She started at IWU expecting to be a math teacher and write on the side, but her courses “ignited this passion I have for gender studies and using my voice for the public good.”
Photos: Names of Illinois Wesleyan University graduates recognized in chalk during coronavirus
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!