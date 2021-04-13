 Skip to main content
HALO program to resume in-person learning at Heartland Community College
HALO program to resume in-person learning at Heartland Community College

041421-blm-loc-1heartlandhalo

HALO program participant Kelsey Ferguson prepares a cup of coffee as she operates a coffee cart Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in the Campus Cafe at Heartland Community College in Normal. The HALO program is resuming in-person learning opportunities this fall.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

NORMAL — In person-learning will return this fall for the Heartland Community College program for students with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

Enrollment is open for Heartland Academy for Learning Opportunities program now through mid-June. HALO provides a higher education experience for students ages 18-28 with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities as well as other learning challenges who want to continue their education beyond high school.

Students in the HALO program experience college while developing life skills such as independence, time management, responsibility and self-advocacy.

More information about the program and its application process can be found at http://www.heartland.edu/halo.

The college encourages potential applicants to schedule a classroom visit and informational session with HALO staff. Call 309-268-8255 or email halo@heartland.edu to schedule an appointment.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

