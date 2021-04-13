HALO program to resume in-person learning at Heartland Community College

NORMAL — In person-learning will return this fall for the Heartland Community College program for students with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

Enrollment is open for Heartland Academy for Learning Opportunities program now through mid-June. HALO provides a higher education experience for students ages 18-28 with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities as well as other learning challenges who want to continue their education beyond high school.

Students in the HALO program experience college while developing life skills such as independence, time management, responsibility and self-advocacy.

More information about the program and its application process can be found at http://www.heartland.edu/halo.