Heartland announces new trucking school partnership

In the past, Nussbaum has provided placements for trucking students at Heartland and helped provide further training for new hires after they received a commercial drivers license, Nussbaum Chief Administrative Officer Jeremy Stickling.

The new partnership will have Nussbaum doing primary instruction for students, including hiring instructors and providing trucks.

Heartland President Keith Cornille describe the agreement as part of a series of moves by the college in recent months in partnering with four year colleges and businesses to provide more ready bridges for graduating students. He also thanked Nussbaum for the example it provides with its company morals and values as well.

“We turn to a valued partner valued friend and partner in Nussbaum,” Cornille said.

Heartland VP of External Relations Kelli Tillery Hill in a statement Monday said the program would provide options for quick career changes into an industry seeing a high demand for drivers.

“It allows us to leverage the expertise and reputation of Nussbaum,” Hill said at the meeting.

Board materials cite the small class size and four week schedule as challenges for the college in running the program directly, which the move is meant to address. Students will still receive advising, orientation and recordkeeping from the college.

Nussbaum has recently bought a truck driving simulator that can provide a wide array of experiences that may not be available in easy driving distance, like mountain driving, said CEO Brent Naussbaum.

All three current Heartland trucking instructors are planning on continuing teaching as Nussbaum employees, along with two current employees, Stickling said.

Few other careers can bring employees $60,000 in the first year with just a four week training, he said. There is also a large demand for truck drivers right now and the industry tends to have high turnover. Nussbaum said that from what he had seen, those who go through a program like what is being created tend to stay in the industry longer than those without that specialized training.

Despite early questions about how it would work for the company, Nussbaum said he was encouraged to make the move by having the support of the trucking company’s employees and drivers who are willing to help with training.

“We’re here to positively impact the lives of everyone we interact with,” Stickling said.

The board also heard a proposed remote work plan that would allow college staff to request remote work arrangements for up to two days a week. The college plans to share further details with employees this week, with approval by several levels of supervisors being required. In an employee survey, 97% of respondents wanted remote work options so Task Force co-chair Jd Davis expects a large number of employees will request remote work.

Sarah Deil-Hunt, vice president of enrollment and student services, shared fall first day enrollment numbers. Overall enrollment in terms of students declines 1.2% to 4,218 students, while credit hours declined 2.9%. Deil-Hunt noted that new student enrollment is up, but the loss of continuing students made up the difference. Numbers of new students from minority backgrounds were also up, especially among Black and Hispanic students.

