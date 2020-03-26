You are the owner of this article.
Heartland College moving GED, other adult education classes to online format
Heartland Community College is moving adult education classes to online delivery, starting Tuesday.

NORMAL — Heartland Community College is moving its adult education classes, including high school equivalency/GED and English as a Second Language, to online starting Tuesday.

The programs had been suspended earlier because of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the suspension, work was done to develop online learning options, according to a statement from the college.

The college said Thursday it has received approval from the Illinois Community College Board to offer online adult education classes.

Students with questions about getting access to online learning should call 3039-268-8180 or email adult.education@heartland.edu. Additional information also can be found at www.heartland.edu/AdultEd.

