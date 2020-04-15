Heartland Community College adjusts options for academic records

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL – Heartland Community College students concerned about how the disrupted spring semester will affect their grades have a few more options.

The measures include an extension of the deadline for students to request withdraw from a class or to request a credit/no-credit option, the school said Tuesday.

For classes ending after March 13, Heartland extended the class withdrawal date to May 1. Students continue to follow the standard procedure for requesting an incomplete instead of a grade option.

Students who want to drop a course from their academic record can follow standard appeal procedures, citing extenuating circumstances.

The deadline has been moved to June 1 for students who want to use the credit/no-credit grade option. The grade of “CR” is used for A, B, C letter grades; “NC” for D, F grades.

Students with questions about the options should email the Heartland advisement office at Raab.Advisors@heartland.edu or call 309-268-8033.

