Heartland Community College anticipating $4.7 million more in COVID-19 relief funds

NORMAL — Heartland Community College will be receiving $4.7 million in second round of federal coronavirus relief funds, with $1.1 million of that going directly to students, President Keith Cornille told the board of trustees Tuesday night.
Spring semester just started with most classes online because of the pandemic.
Even though the region that includes McLean County has moved into less restrictive Tier 1 mitigation measures, Cornille said remote learning will continue through spring semester to provide “consistency and stability.”
Amy Pawlik, associate vice president of enrollment and student services, told the board the college made the decision to try “to be realistic rather than optimistic” in its response to COVID-19.
She said they had receive positive feedback for their approach of “looking at the realistic picture and trying to make decisions and be proactive and then hold to those decisions as opposed to kind of holding off on decisions in the hopes that things are going to get better.”
An example of that approach was launching into training faculty on how to design and teach online classes, anticipating that method would be needed for an extended period.
The pandemic and switch to mostly online classes has resulted in declines in enrollment. Preliminary figures for spring show an 18.3% decline in headcount and 17.9% decline in credit hour enrollment compared to last spring.
Although that decline is concerning, Letisha Trepec, vice president of finance and administration, said, “It’s not down as severely as we were expecting.”
She said, “We had been bracing ourselves” for a $2 million shortfall in tuition revenue, but that could be closer to $1 million.
Pawlik said she could not guess when things will get back to normal but “I think we have turned the corner.”
In the months ahead, the administration will report on the financial impact of the pandemic as well as its long-term effects on enrollment and student achievement.
In other action, the board approved an “innovative classrooms project” that calls for modernizing two existing classrooms into instructional spaces that provide more flexibility to use low and high technology. The cost of the project is not to exceed $345,000. About half that cost is expected to be devoted to technology put in place for the classrooms.
Heartland officials have been studying ways to modernize classrooms for five years and have— tested some of the ideas. They include moveable furniture, large computer screens and walls designed to be written on — and easily cleaned for group collaboration.
The renovated classrooms are expected to be ready for use in fall 2021.
