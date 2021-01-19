Heartland Community College anticipating $4.7 million more in COVID-19 relief funds

The pandemic and switch to mostly online classes has resulted in declines in enrollment. Preliminary figures for spring show an 18.3% decline in headcount and 17.9% decline in credit hour enrollment compared to last spring.

Although that decline is concerning, Letisha Trepec, vice president of finance and administration, said, “It’s not down as severely as we were expecting.”

She said, “We had been bracing ourselves” for a $2 million shortfall in tuition revenue, but that could be closer to $1 million.

Pawlik said she could not guess when things will get back to normal but “I think we have turned the corner.”

In the months ahead, the administration will report on the financial impact of the pandemic as well as its long-term effects on enrollment and student achievement.