Heartland Community College approves $32.6 million operating budget

President Keith Cornille said as the college moves toward taking on projects in the plan, they will be brought to the board separately.

Identifying community needs was part of the update process.

At its October meeting, the board will be asked to approve the plan for submission to the Illinois Community College Board. The ICCB requires community colleges to file an updated facilities master plan every five years.

Heartland's plan identifies five priority areas: an agriculture complex, career and technical education, health sciences, science labs and creation of a "one-stop shop" for enrollment, student services and student life.

Michael Lundeen, a principal with Legat Architects, which oversaw the update process, said, "It's means to be flexible but at the same time provide an outline" for the future.

The meeting started with a moment of silence and reflection for Gregg Chadwick, a board member for 18 years and chair for 11 of those years, who died last week while awaiting a heart transplant.