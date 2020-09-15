Heartland Community College approves $32.6 million operating budget

NORMAL — The Heartland Community College board on Tuesday approved a nearly $32.6 million operating budget for the coming fiscal year, a 2.1% increase over last year.
The budget includes a projected deficit of about $543,000.
More than 70% of the operating budget — $23.4 million — goes to employee compensation.
Tuition and fees provide 43.7% of the district's operating revenue; local support provides 43.4% of the revenue. State support contributes about 7.5% of the operating fund revenue. The remainder comes from federal funds, continuing education and other sources.
The board also reviewed the final draft of the proposed update of its Facilities Master Plan.
The plan includes projects with a total estimated cost of $114.7 million to $158.4 million, but being included in the master plan does not mean a project will be undertaken. The plan is designed to cover potential projects in the next 20 years.
President Keith Cornille said as the college moves toward taking on projects in the plan, they will be brought to the board separately.
Identifying community needs was part of the update process.
At its October meeting, the board will be asked to approve the plan for submission to the Illinois Community College Board. The ICCB requires community colleges to file an updated facilities master plan every five years.
Heartland's plan identifies five priority areas: an agriculture complex, career and technical education, health sciences, science labs and creation of a "one-stop shop" for enrollment, student services and student life.
Michael Lundeen, a principal with Legat Architects, which oversaw the update process, said, "It's means to be flexible but at the same time provide an outline" for the future.
The meeting started with a moment of silence and reflection for Gregg Chadwick, a board member for 18 years and chair for 11 of those years, who died last week while awaiting a heart transplant.
A celebration of life is planned outside at the college, starting at 3 p.m. Friday with remarks from Marcfirst, where he was chief operating officer; remarks at 4 p.m. from people at Heartland and remarks at 5 p.m. from the Illinois Community College Trustees Association, of which Chadwick was president for this academic year.
