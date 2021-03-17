Heartland Community College approves new work-ready programs

The college will need to spend $1,800 for a software upgrade to offer the program, he said.

The program is a three-course sequence aimed at current radiography students and registered radiology technologists. Current radiography students at Heartland may be able to start taking the CT certificate courses this summer, according to college officials.

Trustee Thomas Whitt, who is a CT technologist at OSF St. Joseph Hospital in Bloomington, said the new certificate program “will definitely fill a hole.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The associate of applied science in trades management would prepare trade union apprentices to transition into a supervisor or management role.

The program would allow apprentices to earn college credit for completed apprenticeship courses under the Illinois Laborers’ and Contractors Apprenticeship and Training Program and combine that with general education requirements to earn the 60-credit-hour associate degree. The program can be completed online.

The college said the program is flexible and can be adapted to other trade unions.