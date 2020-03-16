You are the owner of this article.
Heartland Community College cancels Tuesday's board meeting in Lincoln
Heartland Community College cancels Tuesday's board meeting in Lincoln

Heartland Community College Board Chair Gregg Chadwick, far left, seated next to President Keith Cornille, listens to a report at last month's board meeting. Tuesday's board meeting has been rescheduled for March 31.

 Lenore Sobota

NORMAL — Heartland Community College has canceled the board of trustees meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday in Lincoln.

In addition, the finance committee meeting and board reception with community leadership that were to have preceded the board meeting have been called off.

A special board meeting will take place at 5 p.m. March 31 on the main campus in Normal, 1500 W. Raab Road, in Community Commons Building Room 2012.

Heartland has extended spring break until through Friday. The college is working to move as many classes online at possible to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

The Child Development Lab will be closed effective Tuesday with an anticipated reopening date of April 1. The Challenger Learning Center is closed to school groups through March 30.

'A pretty tough jam': Restaurant owners lament state-ordered closures

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

