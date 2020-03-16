Heartland Community College cancels Tuesday's board meeting in Lincoln

NORMAL — Heartland Community College has canceled the board of trustees meeting that had been scheduled for Tuesday in Lincoln.

In addition, the finance committee meeting and board reception with community leadership that were to have preceded the board meeting have been called off.

A special board meeting will take place at 5 p.m. March 31 on the main campus in Normal, 1500 W. Raab Road, in Community Commons Building Room 2012.

Heartland has extended spring break until through Friday. The college is working to move as many classes online at possible to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.