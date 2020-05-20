× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — A Heartland Community College task force has recommended creation of an executive-level chief diversity officer and a diversity and inclusion advisory board.

Board chair Gregg Chadwick said he liked the idea of a chief diversity officer who had a direct line to the president.

“We have an all-white executive team and all-white board of trustees,” he said. “We need to demonstrate that our commitment to this is real.”

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force was created about a year ago by President Keith Cornille to advance a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion; foster a welcoming, affirming and equitable environment; and enhance student success. Terrance Bond, associate dean of students, presented the task force report at Tuesday night’s board of trustees meeting.

The college had a minority student population of 30% in fiscal year 2019, but the faculty/staff is 92% white, with no Hispanic administrators and no full-time black faculty, according to the task force report.

Since the report was completed, the college has hired another black faculty member and an Asian-American faculty member, said Rick Pearce, provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Bond noted that there needs to be a focus on retention as well as recruitment to address the lack of diversity.

The report also noted a gap in completion rates between black students and the student body overall.

Chadwick said diversity is important because “students want to be able to identify with a faculty member.”

More details on how the group’s recommendations will be implemented will be presented at the board’s June 16 meeting.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

